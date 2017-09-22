    Indian Premier Futsal League 2017: Royals Score 7 in Rout of Singhams

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    Alessandro Rosa Viera, also known as Falcao, from the Chennai 5's heads the ball as he plays against the Kochi 5's Devies Moraes (L) and Gekabert (R) during their Premier Futsal Football League match in Chennai on July 15, 2016 / AFP PHOTO / ARUN SANKAR (Photo credit should read ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Images)
    ARUN SANKAR/Getty Images

    Bengaluru Royals put on a show during Friday's 2017 Indian Premier Futsal action, beating Chennai Singhams 7-3. 

    Delhi Dragons were also in action, with Ronaldinho scoring a free-kick in the 4-0 win over Telugu Tigers.

    Here are Friday's scores:

    Chennai Singhams 3-7 Bengaluru Royals

    Telugu Tigers 0-4 Delhi Dragons

    For the full standings and the schedule, visit the Premier Futsal's official website.

          

    Recap

    Friday's first outing between Bengaluru and Chennai got out of hand quickly, as the former put on a show in the first and second periods.

    Jonathan Silva, Petterson Medeiros, Renzo Grasso and Raducio King punished mistakes from Chennai, and in no time, the score was 7-1.

    Even the team's official Twitter account lost count at one point:

    Douglas Ferreira and Fredsan Marshall managed to balance things out a bit late with two goals, and an orange card for Jonathan further halted Bengaluru's momentum, but the damage had already been done.

    Brazilian player Ronaldinho arrives at the National Stadium Jorge 'Mágico' Gonzalez in San Salvador, on August 8, 2017. Ronaldinho met with some 500 children and young people living in areas plagued by the violence affecting El Salvador and who are part
    MARVIN RECINOS/Getty Images

    The second match was always going to struggle living up to such a showpiece affair, but in-form Delhi Dragons continued their fine play, taking a two-goal lead into half-time through Diego Costa.

    Ronaldinho's aim in front of goal was somewhat off―he missed a lot of chances on Friday―but he did score with a free-kick and set up Nicholas Rolon to put the final score on the board.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      FIFA's 'The Best' Shortlist Announced

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Injured Kroos May Make Bayern Clash

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Every Big Euro Club's Revelation This Season

      Sam Tighe
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mourinho Not Crying Over Pogba Injury

      Rory Marsden
      via Bleacher Report