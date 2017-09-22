Indian Premier Futsal League 2017: Royals Score 7 in Rout of Singhams

ARUN SANKAR/Getty Images

Bengaluru Royals put on a show during Friday's 2017 Indian Premier Futsal action, beating Chennai Singhams 7-3.

Delhi Dragons were also in action, with Ronaldinho scoring a free-kick in the 4-0 win over Telugu Tigers.

Here are Friday's scores:

Chennai Singhams 3-7 Bengaluru Royals

Telugu Tigers 0-4 Delhi Dragons

For the full standings and the schedule, visit the Premier Futsal's official website.

Recap

Friday's first outing between Bengaluru and Chennai got out of hand quickly, as the former put on a show in the first and second periods.

Jonathan Silva, Petterson Medeiros, Renzo Grasso and Raducio King punished mistakes from Chennai, and in no time, the score was 7-1.

Even the team's official Twitter account lost count at one point:

Douglas Ferreira and Fredsan Marshall managed to balance things out a bit late with two goals, and an orange card for Jonathan further halted Bengaluru's momentum, but the damage had already been done.

MARVIN RECINOS/Getty Images

The second match was always going to struggle living up to such a showpiece affair, but in-form Delhi Dragons continued their fine play, taking a two-goal lead into half-time through Diego Costa.

Ronaldinho's aim in front of goal was somewhat off―he missed a lot of chances on Friday―but he did score with a free-kick and set up Nicholas Rolon to put the final score on the board.