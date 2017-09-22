    Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 Finalists Revealed

    Gianni Verschueren
September 22, 2017

    TOPSHOT - Real Madrid and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo kisses his trophy after winning the The Best FIFA Mens Player of 2016 Award next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on January 9, 2017 in Zurich. / AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
    FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

    FIFA have released their shortlist for its end-of-year awards, with Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar nominated for the men's best player award.

    Ronaldo is the current holder, while Messi also made the shortlist last year. The winners will be crowned in a ceremony on October 23, per BBC Sport

    It's only the second time FIFA will award the title to a player, with FIFA previously working alongside France Football to award the Ballon d'Or as the main award.

    Real's Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to win the coaching award, as he's nominated alongside Massimo Allegri of Juventus and Antonio Conte of Chelsea. Carli Lloyd of the Houston Dash should once again be favoured to win the women's player award, ahead of Rosengard's Lieke Martens and Santa Clarita Blue Heat's Deyna Castellanos.

    Other awards include the selection of the best goalkeeper―with Juve's Gianluigi Buffon, Real's Keylor Navas and Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer nominated―and the Puskas Award for best goal scored.

