Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Big 12 Reportedly Agree to New Contract

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported Friday that Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby agreed to a contract extension through June 2025.

The 65-year-old Bowlsby is the fourth commissioner in Big 12 history, and he has served in the role since 2012.

Bowlsby also has extensive experience as an athletic director, having been the AD at Northern Iowa, Iowa and Stanford.

Per ESPN.com's Mitch Sherman, Bowlsby said in July that he was planning to sign a contract extension to remain Big 12 commissioner.

When asked about the conference's lack of success in the College Football Playoff thus far at that time, Bowlsby defended the Big 12: "That's a really short window. It get a little tiresome, because I know we play at a very high level, and I know that, top to bottom, we're the best in the country in terms of balance. And I know that the method by which we conduct our championships and conduct our regular season is the most difficult."

The Big 12 hasn't had a championship game in football since 2010 due to the departure of Nebraska and Colorado, but it will return for the 2017 season.

Per the Big 12's official website, the conference has won 13 national championships with Bowlsby at the helm, and it generated record revenue of $34.8 million per school in 2016-17.