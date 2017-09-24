Arsenal vs. West Brom: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Arsenal host West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, as the Gunners attempt to kick-start their Premier League campaign.

Coach Arsene Wenger has watched his team win just two of their first five, leaving them well off the pace at an early stage.

West Brom have continued their consistency from last season, with a mean defence making them a strong opponent.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date: Monday, Sept. 25

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports Live

Team News and Preview

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Wenger has confirmed Danny Welbeck will be missing from his squad with a groin injury, as Arsenal prepare to welcome the Baggies to north London.

Jack Rathborn of the Mirror quoted the Frenchman ahead of his side's home fixture, with West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs ready to face his former club. Wenger confirmed Alexis Sanchez is edging back to match fitness after his recent recovery from injury and declared the visitors will be difficult to break down. Wenger said:

"They have a way to deal with everybody, a strong defensive basis.

"They have a culture of the Premier League after being there for a long time.

"A manager who knows how the league work, a strong transition from defence to offense, very solid defensively, it’s difficult to play against them."

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Acccording to Sky Sports, Mesut Ozil and Theo Walcott are in line for a return to action for Arsenal, but Francis Coquelin, Santi Cazorla and Calum Chambers are absent. West Brom veteran Gareth Barry is expected to feature for the visitors in what would be a new Premier League appearance record of 633 games.

Arsenal look a different team without Sanchez's influence, and if the Chile superstar returns to the attack, Wenger will have the balance to claim the points.

West Brom have improved dramatically over the past 12 months, but they are a much more solid prospect at home than on the road.

Per Sky Sports, Chris Brunt, Nacer Chadli and Oliver Burke will all be given late fitness tests by West Brom before the journey south.

The Gunners need to start accumulating points, and with the added complication of the UEFA Europa League, they must win their home games in the Premier League.

Sanchez's chemistry with Alexandre Lacazette could see Wenger produce a lethal combination, and a place near the top of the table could soon be within reach.