Albert Haynesworth's Ex-Girlfriend Denies Domestic Violence Allegations

J. Meric/Getty Images

Albert Haynesworth's ex-girlfriend, Brittany Jackson, denied allegations of domestic violence and racism made against her by the former NFL star on Friday.

According to TMZ Sports, Haynesworth said Wednesday that Jackson was mentally and physically abusive: "Not only has she called me unthinkable names she has been extremely violent. ... I have witnesses and bruises but me for some reason still tried to protect her by not sending her to jail because I didn't want to ruin her so-called career and name."

In response, Jackson told TMZ Sports the allegations were untrue:

"I am saddened and humiliated by the accusations just made by Albert about myself, the mother of our beautiful child. Accusations of me being racially biased are absurd. Come on Albert, we lived together for over two years and have a beautiful biracial baby that I love more than anything in this world! As for the domestic accusations, I can not comment at this time due to current litigation but the truth will always surface."

Haynesworth told TMZ Sports that he had to call the police on Jackson more than 10 times during their two-year relationship.

Also, in a January police report obtained by TMZ Sports, Haynesworth told police Jackson kicked him in the groin twice, but he refused to press charges.

Haynesworth also said Jackson called him the N-word.

Jackson was a college basketball star at the University of Tennessee and played for the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA.

TMZ Sports reported several of her former teammates defended her against Haynesworth's allegations of racism.

The 36-year-old Haynesworth spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Haynesworth was a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro First-Team selection with the Titans, but his play dropped off significantly after signing a huge free-agent deal with the Redskins in 2009.