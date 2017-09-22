Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Projecting Stats for Top 10 Players at Every Position

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

An interesting weekend of football lies ahead after one of the better Thursday night games in recent memory occurred when the Los Angeles Rams held on to beat the San Francisco 49ers, 41-39, behind three touchdowns and 149 yards from scrimmage from Todd Gurley.

A few notable Week 3 storylines:

How will the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals do on offense after struggling through the first two weeks? Those two teams have combined to score just 28 points in four contests.

Are the 2-0 Detroit Lions, who have beaten both of their opponents by double digits, for real? We'll find out when they face the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is on a tear after two weeks. Can he dominate all season?

It should be a fun slate of games. Here's a look at some new fantasy football rankings, in addition to how some news, notes and Las Vegas line movements from around the league potentially impact this weekend's results.

Quarterbacks

1. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 350 passing yards, 4 TDs, 20 rushing yards (32 points)

2. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 325 passing yards, 3 TDs (25 points)

3. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. New York Giants: 250 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 40 rushing yards, 1 TD (23 points)

4. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 300 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT (23 points)

5. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 200 passing yards, 1 TD, 50 rushing yards, 1 TD (23 points)

6. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 200 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 40 rushing yards, 1 TD (21 points)

7. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Chargers: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards (21 points)

8. Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders) at Washington Redskins: 325 passing yards, 2 TDs (21 points)

9. Tyrod Taylor (Buffalo Bills) vs. Denver Broncos: 150 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 50 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 1 INT (20 points)

10. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 250 passing yards, 2 TDs (18 points)

The Kansas City Chiefs offense looks fantastic after two games, but the defense has been hit and miss. Per Football Outsiders, Kansas City's defense ranks 16th.

Of course, two games is a small sample size, but the Chiefs lost superstar safety Eric Berry to a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in the season opener against the New England Patriots. The team is also without edge-rusher Tamba Hali and cornerback Steven Nelson.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers could be in line for a big game. Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles hung tough with Kansas City in Arrowhead Stadium before losing 27-20. Quarterback Carson Wentz, No. 1 wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Zach Ertz all had good games.

Rivers has a few excellent targets, namely wideout Keenan Allen and tight end Hunter Henry. With those two, Rivers has the potential for a 300-yard, three-touchdown game.

Running Backs

1. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets: 130 rushing yards, 2 TDs (25 points)

2. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 120 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards (23 points)

3. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) at Arizona Cardinals: 120 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 40 yards (20 points)

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Denver Broncos: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards (19 points)

5. Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 60 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

6. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Chargers: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 catches, 30 receiving yards (17 points)

7. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 50 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

8. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards (16 points)

9. Mike Gillislee (New England Patriots) vs. Houston Texans: 40 rushing yards, 2 TDs (16 points)

10. Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 100 rushing yards, 1 TD (16 points)

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray's status is in doubt on Sunday. Here's some Thursday news from Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com:

Although Murray could make a great recovery and suit up, the guess here is that he either sits or plays on a limited basis Sunday.

That means Derrick Henry should handle the Titans' running responsibilities on Sunday, and he could be in line for a big game. According to Football Outsiders, Seattle has struggled against the run so far, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL. San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde just rushed for 124 yards in CenturyLink Field on Sunday, which is usually not an easy task in a tough environment.

Meanwhile, Henry has impressed in the early going, running for 92 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

This could be a breakout game for the second-year pro and 2015 Heisman Trophy winner.

Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 10 receptions, 130 yards, 2 TDs (25 points)

2. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Minnesota Vikings: 10 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

3. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Green Bay Packers: 9 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

4. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

5. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) at Washington Redskins: 8 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

6. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 7 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 8 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

8. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Philadelphia Eagles: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

9. Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

10. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles): 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

According to John Healy of the New York Daily News, New York Giants shutdown cornerback Janoris Jenkins is "unlikely to play" on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an ankle injury that forced him to miss the G-Men's 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Jenkins is one of the best players at his position. He held Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant to just two receptions in the season opener, and he frequently slows down the opposing team's No. 1 wideout.

Without him, the Giants might have some trouble stopping Alshon Jeffery, a 6'3", 218-pound target who is capable of multiple red-zone touchdowns. He did well on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, registering seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. A similar stat line could occur this weekend.

Tight Ends

1. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. New York Giants: 7 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Chargers: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

3. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Houston Texans: 5 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

4. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

5. Charles Clay (Buffalo Bills) vs. Denver Broncos: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

6. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

7. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

8. Benjamin Watson (Baltimore Ravens) at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London): 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (11 points)

9. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) at Washington Redskins: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

10. Ed Dickson (Carolina Panthers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 3 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (9 points)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has been placed on injured reserve due to a broken foot suffered on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, per Max Henson of the team's website, and he'll miss at least eight weeks. Backup Panthers tight end Ed Dickson will start in his place as Carolina faces the New Orleans Saints at home.

The Saints have given up 65 points over the course of their first two games. Although the Panthers offense has struggled, it's hard to imagine Carolina having trouble moving the ball.

Furthermore, the Saints have struggled against tight ends this year. Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (three catches, 26 yards, one touchdown) and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (six catches, 116 yards, one touchdown) have done well against New Orleans so far.

Although Dickson isn't in the same class as those tight ends, don't be surprised to see him as a red-zone target Sunday. A touchdown and a few receptions aren't out of the question.

Kickers

1. Matt Prater (Detroit Lions) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 2 FG (40-49), 1 FG (50-and-over), 2 PAT (15 points)

2. Dan Bailey (Dallas Cowboys) at Arizona Cardinals: 3 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (15 points)

3. Giorgio Tavecchio (Oakland Raiders) vs. Washington Redskins: 2 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (13 points)

4. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 2 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (11 points)

5. Blair Walsh (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 FG (39-and-under), 2 FG (40-49) (11 points)

6. Adam Vinatieri (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Cleveland Browns: 2 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (10 points)

7. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 2 FG (39-and-under), 4 PAT (10 points)

8. Mason Crosby (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 2 FG (39-and-under), 4 PAT (10 points)

9. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) at Jacksonville Jaguars in London: 1 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (9 points)

10. Dustin Hopkins (Washington Redskins) vs. Oakland Raiders: 1 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (7 points)

According to OddsShark, the over/under total for the Oakland Raiders vs. Washington Redskins Sunday Night Football tilt is 54.5 points, which beats the next-highest game (Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions) by four.

That number has actually moved up a half-point from where it started, per Vegas Insider, meaning sharp bettors have confidence that the result will actually go over the massive point total.

If the Vegas picks come to fruition, then the kickers (Giorgio Tavecchio of the Oakland Raiders and Dustin Hopkins of the Washington Redskins) should stay busy.

Tavecchio has made all 13 of his field-goal and extra-point attempts this year, while Hopkins has hit all five extra points and three of four field-goal tries.

Defense

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (at Chicago Bears): 3 sacks, 3 INT, 7-13 PA (16 points)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Minnesota Vikings): 2 sacks, 3 INT, 1-6 PA (15 points)

3. Carolina Panthers (vs. New Orleans Saints): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

4. Minnesota Vikings (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

5. Baltimore Ravens (at Jacksonville Jaguars in London): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

6. Green Bay Packers (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

7. Buffalo Bills (vs. Denver Broncos): 4 sacks, 1 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

8. Tennessee Titans (vs. Seattle Seahawks): 4 sacks, 1 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

9. Miami Dolphins (at New York Jets): 3 sacks, 1 INT, 7-13 PA (9 points)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. New York Giants): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

The Cincinnati Bengals offense has only scored nine points in two games, and they just fired their offensive coordinator.

Although the Green Bay Packers defense isn't one of the stronger units in the league, a trip to Lambeau Field usually means a need to score well into the 20s just to keep up with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pack.

Furthermore, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com predicts that tight end Tyler Eifert won't play:

Eifert scored 13 touchdowns in 13 games just two seasons ago. Losing him will be a huge blow to the Bengals offense.

Therefore, the Packers defense might have a productive day. Stopping superstar wide receiver A.J. Green should prove difficult, but other matchups are in the Packers' favor.