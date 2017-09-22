    Jeff Hornacek Says He Has a 'Good Relationship' with Kristaps Porzingis

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Head Coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York Knicks talks with Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 29, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek told Marc Berman of the New York Post on Friday that he has a "good relationship" with rising star Kristaps Porzingis.

    Hornacek's comment came after NBA insider Peter Vecsey (h/t SI.com's Scooby Axson) reported that Hornacek was the reason behind Porzingis' highly publicized decision to skip the Knicks' exit meeting at the conclusion of last season.

    Reports indicated that Porzingis missed the meeting due to "frustration over dysfunction" within the organization, but Vecsey reported that it had to do with Hornacek telling Willy Hernangomez to tell Porzingis to "stop playing like a pu--y."

    While Porzingis was the subject of trade speculation and rumors during the offseason, he remains in the fold as the team's biggest building block.

    The Knicks went 31-51 last season in their first campaign under Hornacek, but Porzingis continued to develop into one of the NBA's most promising big men.

    The 7'3" Latvian averaged a career-high 18.1 points per game to go along with 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 45.0 percent from the field.

    Carmelo Anthony currently remains on the team, but the Knicks are in a transitional phase, and Porzingis is leading the way with other young players such as Hernangomez and Frank Ntilikina following.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Crucial Spots Up for Grabs in Training Camp

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Knicks' 5 Biggest Questions Entering Camp

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      'The Full 48' Podcast: Sarah Kustok Breaks NBA Gender Barrier

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      The Real-Life Diet of De'Aaron Fox

      Christopher Cason
      via GQ