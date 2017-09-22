Jeff Hornacek Says He Has a 'Good Relationship' with Kristaps Porzingis

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek told Marc Berman of the New York Post on Friday that he has a "good relationship" with rising star Kristaps Porzingis.

Hornacek's comment came after NBA insider Peter Vecsey (h/t SI.com's Scooby Axson) reported that Hornacek was the reason behind Porzingis' highly publicized decision to skip the Knicks' exit meeting at the conclusion of last season.

Reports indicated that Porzingis missed the meeting due to "frustration over dysfunction" within the organization, but Vecsey reported that it had to do with Hornacek telling Willy Hernangomez to tell Porzingis to "stop playing like a pu--y."

While Porzingis was the subject of trade speculation and rumors during the offseason, he remains in the fold as the team's biggest building block.

The Knicks went 31-51 last season in their first campaign under Hornacek, but Porzingis continued to develop into one of the NBA's most promising big men.

The 7'3" Latvian averaged a career-high 18.1 points per game to go along with 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 45.0 percent from the field.

Carmelo Anthony currently remains on the team, but the Knicks are in a transitional phase, and Porzingis is leading the way with other young players such as Hernangomez and Frank Ntilikina following.