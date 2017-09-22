    Tucker Barnhart, Reds Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 5: Tucker Barnhart #16 of the Cincinnati Reds walks off of the field at the end of an inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on September 5, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Milwaukee 9-3. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
    Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Reds announced Friday that they agreed to a four-year contract extension with catcher Tucker Barnhart through 2021 with a club option for 2022.

    Reds general manager Dick Williams said the following about keeping Barnhart in the fold:

    The 26-year-old is hitting .272 with six home runs and 42 RBI this season.

    While Barnhart has been a solid contributor for the Reds at the plate, his greatest impact on the game is made defensively.

    According to Fangraphs, Barnhart is first among catchers in Major League Baseball with 22 Defensive Runs Saved. The next closest backstop is Martin Maldonado of the Los Angeles Angels with nine.

    After setting career highs last season in games played (115), batting average (.257), home runs (seven) and RBI (51), Barnhart has continued to improve in all aspects of his game and further established himself as Cincinnati's regular catcher.

    Barnhart appears to be a runaway choice for the Gold Glove at catcher in the National League, and may even be in the running for the Platinum Glove as the best all-around fielder in the entire NL.

