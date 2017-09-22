Stephen Hauschka Says He Wants to Help Promote Racial Equality

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka said Thursday in a wide-ranging interview that he wants to help further the discussion of racial equality and its importance.

According to Kimberley A. Martin of the Buffalo News, Hauschka stressed that people of all colors should get involved in the conversation: "I think a lot of white people don't understand it and are afraid to be involved. And I think it's important for white people to see there is inequality everywhere in the country right now, and in the world."

Hauschka also talked about what he hopes to accomplish in pushing the issue of racial inequality to the forefront:

"So that's where it comes from: a place of love and caring and wanting to see the world a better place. I don't have all the answers, I don't even pretend to. But I am open to talking about it and I am open to learning about it with the hopes that one day, either our generation or future generations, can improve racial inequality and how people are treated around the world."

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that NFL players sent a 10-page memo to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent in August asking the league to support their championing of racial equality.

The memo—endorsed by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith and former Bills wide receiver Anquan Boldin—also called for the NFL to make November "Activism Awareness Month."

Hauschka believes the memo is a step in the right direction: "I think it's great to see something that started as a protest evolve into something that's a cause that everyone can buy into. That's what I would love to see happen: for people on all different sides of this issue to really see it, understand it, be able to talk about it, so that we can move forward."

The 32-year-old veteran is in the midst of his first season with the Bills after spending the previous six campaigns with the Seattle Seahawks.

The former Super Bowl champion also had stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos, and he is the fifth-most-accurate kicker in NFL history.