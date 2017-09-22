    Jose Mourinho Says He Trusts His Midfielders After Paul Pogba Injury

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    CARSON, CA - JULY 14: Paul Pogba (R) and Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United in action during a Manchester United Open Training Session at UCLA on July 14, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted he trusts the rest of his midfielders to step up while Paul Pogba is sidelined through injury. 

    Speaking ahead of United's Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday the Portuguese manager said he has faith in his squad and is not counting the days until Frenchman Pogba returns, per United:

    The former Juventus star began the 2017-18 season in fine fashion, netting two goals and providing two assists from the midfield in four Premier League matches for United, per WhoScored.com

    However, in the Red Devils' first UEFA Champions League game of the season against Basel earlier this month Pogba was forced off after just 19 minutes with a hamstring problem.

    Initial reports indicated the France international could be out of action for three months but Mourinho downplayed the issue, per MailOnline's Adam Shergold.

    His return is not imminent, though, meaning the likes of Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and perhaps Daley Blind will all be asked to cover in Pogba's absence.

    While none boast the supreme dynamism and skill of Pogba they are all more than capable, and Mourinho can have every confidence his side can cope without the 24-year-old given United's depth in the engine room. 

