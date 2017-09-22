Steve Kerr Says Warriors Will Decide on Attending White House as Team

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that the team as a whole will make a decision regarding whether it will visit the White House to celebrate its NBA championship.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Kerr said the following about the possibility of a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: "We will meet as a team to discuss it and make a decision."

Per Shelburne, sources indicated that the Dubs have yet to be invited to the White House, but that the invitation would likely be extended if they decide to attend.

Kerr described the process he wants to go through before making a decision and said it is ultimately up to the players:

"I've talked to a couple of them about it. There are a lot of different dynamics to this and different viewpoints. We've got players from all over the world and all over the country, and they're going to have different perspectives, so I think it's important for us all to get in a room and hash it out and decide what we want to do.

"The league isn't going to tell us what to do. They know it's our decision and that, for me, really, it's the players' decision.

"I will put my two cents in, but the players, they're the ones who won the championship, they're the ones who did all the work, and they're the ones who will be very responsible for everything that we do. As a staff, we try to guide them on the floor. But in the end, to me, it's all about the players. Everything we do is about the players."

Many prominent Warriors players have spoken out against President Donald Trump and the idea of visiting the White House.

According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant said in August that he wouldn't be part of a potential visit: "Nah, I won't do that. I don't respect who's in office right now. ... I don't agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that. That's just me personally, but if I know my guys well enough, they'll all agree with me."

Also, after Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank called Trump an asset in February, Curry responded, "I agree with that description if you remove the 'et,'" per Marcus Thompson IIof the San Jose Mercury News.



If the Warriors do accept a potential invitation to the White House, they would be the first NBA team to do so under the Trump administration.