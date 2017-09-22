Barcelona Transfer News: Contract Renewals Prepared Amid Latest Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly opened talks with midfielder Sergi Roberto, centre-back Gerard Pique and forward Gerard Deulofeu over new contracts in a bid to tie them to the club in the long term.

Per Sport, the three Spanish La Masia graduates all have contracts that expire in 2019, and Barca are eager to get them on extended terms to guarantee their futures at the Camp Nou.

Additionally, in the cases of Roberto and Deulofeu, the pair have release clauses that are more than affordable for a number of clubs—€40 million and €20 million, respectively—so Barca are eager to increase both, per Sport.

In the summer Barca lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain because the Ligue 1 giants unexpectedly met his £200 million release clause.

It was an awkward situation, with the Catalan club losing a player they did not want to sell because his release clause had not been set high enough, and Barca will not want that to arise again.

Per Sport, there is little danger of Pique's own €200 million release clause being met but, given the 30-year-old's experience and importance to the current Barca squad, the club want to make sure there is no danger of losing him.

Roberto, 25, was a target for Manchester United and Chelsea in the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Metro).

Tying the versatile Spain international to an extended deal would serve both to reiterate his importance to Barca and ward off any potential suitors in future transfer windows.

Meanwhile, making sure Deulofeu stays at the club has become even more important in recent days as it has become clear the 23-year-old will be required to provide cover in Ousmane Dembele's absence due to a hamstring injury.