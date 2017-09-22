Starrcade Returns: 7 Greatest Matches in the NWA/WCW Event's History

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Starrcade was so often the Ric Flair show.

The 16-time world champion headlined the NWA (and later WCW) mega event 10 times. And Flair annually made the most of that grand stage. The list of best Starrcade bouts is brimming with The Nature Boy's performances.

And now, some 17 years since the last Starrcade, WWE has decided to revive the event. Sort of.

WWE announced that a Nov. 25 live show in Greensboro, North Carolina, will borrow the old pay-per-view's name. But where Starrcade was NWA and then WCW's biggest event of the year, this version will be a untelevised nostalgia trip.

As Sami Zayn prepares to clash with Kevin Owens and Flair's daughter Charlotte gears up for a Steel Cage match against Natalya, the memories of what Starrcade once was are sure to emerge.

Flair was a part of several of the show's classic bouts. And with or without him, the PPV often hit its highest notes when it was most brutal. Cage matches, bloodshed and outright hate power many of Starrcade's greatest contests ever.

The following is a ranking of those bouts, ordering them by the power of the story, the excitement of the action and how memorable the wrestlers were able to make it all.