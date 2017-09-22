Paige's WWE Return: Raw or SmackDown and Burning Questions Surrounding Star

Credit: WWE.com

The Paige comeback story is set to begin in earnest but not without a dark cloud of uncertainty hanging over it.

Soon enough, when we talk about Paige, the conversation won't focus on neck surgery, bad press and suspensions. It will focus on the two-time Divas champion wailing on foes and reclaiming her spot in the WWE spotlight.

A long recovery from her operation is winding down. Paige teased a comeback on Instagram, posting a shot of the WWE Performance Center and using the hashtag #RoadBackToMyHouse.

That's quite the welcome sight after a lengthy stretch where every time Paige's name popped in news circles it was due to controversy.

After a neck injury forced her out of the ring in June last year, things unraveled for her.

The company suspended her for 30 days in August 2016 for her first violation of the company's health and drug policy. Last October, WWE levied double that for a second offense, and then private nude photos and videos of her leaked in March.

As Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet detailed, Paige was at the center of a battery case in Orlando, Florida.

Can the 25-year-old shake off the stink of those incidents when she's doing what she does best again? Where will she be headed once she's healthy? And just when will that be?

The following is a look at those questions as Paige's WWE return nears.

When Will She Be Back?

The short answer is soon.

Paige's neck is clearly healed enough for her to resume training. And according to NXT star Killian Dain, she's been looking good while doing so:



On Monday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported Paige was at the Performance Center "working towards getting cleared by WWE to return to the ring."

The fact WWE has been so vocal about her workout and return is likely a sign the company thinks she's not far away from stepping back into the ring. It wouldn't make much sense to start building hype for her comeback if officials still thought it was months away.



Survivor Series is a good spot to bring her back as the pay-per-view will likely feature a brand-against-brand battle like last year that will feature five wrestlers from each side. But who would she be fighting for?

What Brand Will Be Paige's Home?

At first glance, it seems obvious Paige is heading to the red brand. That's officially where she belongs as she was drafted to Raw in the seventh round.

But WWE has hinted at a possible move.

Credit: WWE.com

The company polled fans about which show they would like Paige to be a part of.

In addition, a ton has changed in the women's division since the brand split, potentially inspiring WWE to chart a new course for Paige. Charlotte Flair went from Raw to SmackDown, Alexa Bliss made the reverse trip, and Mickie James returned to WWE.

And Asuka is now heading to Raw after a dominant run at NXT.

Fightful founder Sean Ross Sapp is among those hoping Paige makes her way to SmackDown:

With Asuka aboard, Raw will be well-stocked with her, Sasha Banks, Bliss, Nia Jax and Bayley all in the title picture. SmackDown could use her more as Nikki Bella isn't around and Lana is more suited for a manager role.

Will Controversy Hurt Paige's Comeback?

Paige has a steep climb ahead of her in a number of ways, but it's hard to bet against her.

Yes, she will be returning with the stigma of two Wellness Policy strikes. Yes, whispers about the sex tape and domestic violence allegations will float in the air. And yes, it won't help her position that boyfriend Alberto Del Rio, twice fired from the company in recent years, has been highly critical of WWE since his departure.

But Paige is good at what she does.

She's an instant upgrade over Tamina, Lana and Carmella on SmackDown. If she's headed to Raw, her all-around skill puts her above more than half of the women's division in that brand.

And Miss Hell in Boots gives either show's title picture a fresh challenger. It's been over 450 days since we've seen her in a championship bout. She has never faced Jax, Bliss or Carmella.

The fact a biopic about her and her family is on the way will encourage WWE to spotlight her more, too.

There's set to be a significant amount of mainstream buzz around that movie and Paige. If she's riding the bench, WWE can't capitalize on that.

Besides, WWE history is littered with wrestlers who carried heavy loads of baggage with them into the ring. Eventually, talent and success shuts that out.

When she gets back to kicking women in the gut and howling over their fallen bodies, she will make it easy to stop thinking about everything else.