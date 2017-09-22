Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Asked Madonna to Enrol Her Son at Sporting Lisbon

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly called Madonna in an attempt to persuade the singer to enrol her son at his former club Sporting Lisbon ahead of Benfica.

According to Portuguese newspaper Sabado (h/t AS), Ronaldo personally phoned Madonna but failed to convince her Sporting would be a better choice for her adopted son David Banda than their city rivals, and after a successful trial, the 11-year-old joined Benfica's academy in the summer.

The 59-year-old—who consequently moved to Sintra, just outside of Lisbon—donned the Eagles' colours in a post to social media in June:

Banda scored his first goal for Benfica's under-12s last weekend after coming on as a substitute, but the team lost the match 7-1.

Ronaldo joined Sporting at the age of 12 and made 31 senior appearances for the club before joining Manchester United in 2003.