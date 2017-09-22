Jurgen Klopp Talks 'Difficult' Liverpool Job Amid Manchester United, City Form

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the strong form of Manchester United and Manchester City has made his job "even more difficult."

United and City have enjoyed excellent starts to the season, racking up four wins and a draw in their opening five Premier League matches as well as picking up wins in the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

By contrast, the Reds have won just two league games, drew at home to Sevilla in the Champions League and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the cup.

Per Football365, Klopp said:

"Everywhere it's the same but here a little bit more [in terms of expectation]. Obviously it's difficult in this place not to be No. 1, even though they were not No. 1 in the last 25 years.

"Especially when the Manchester teams are flying, that makes it even more difficult but I cannot change this.

"What I can do is cool the situation here down and do the right things again and work on the other things. That's how it is always. I only feel the difference when I meet you [the media], you are my public. When I meet you I know something is obviously really wrong."

Squawka Football illustrated the Reds' recent poor form:

Liverpool writer Jack Lusby has been critical of Klopp's failure to rectify their defensive struggles:

Indeed, it's almost inconceivable the Reds failed to recruit a single centre-back over the summer.

However, it's clear that work is also needed on the training ground to transform their back line into a more effective and organised unit, particularly as that is all that can now be done until the transfer window reopens in January.

For all their firepower, Liverpool have also lacked a clinical edge of late, so they've not even been able to adopt a "we'll score more than you" mentality.

Klopp is doing what he can to help the players find their cutting edge again:

The Reds' struggles could be partly a result of not having one player who can be relied upon to find the net time and again.

Players such as Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah will likely each hit double figures in goals this season, but individually none are especially prolific, while Dominic Solanke is just 20 and Danny Ings will take time to recover his form and fitness.

Daniel Sturridge is the Reds' most potent goalscorer, but he isn't the most natural fit in Klopp's system. He started just 11 matches last season despite being fit for most of the campaign, and it's a situation unlikely to improve much this year.

United and City still have plenty of room to improve, but recent weeks have shown there is a long way to go for Liverpool to achieve their ambition of matching or surpassing their rivals.