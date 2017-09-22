Liverpool's Adam Lallana 'Ahead of Schedule' in Recovery from Thigh Injury

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana could reportedly return from his thigh injury following October's international break after he "stepped up his rehabilitation" on Thursday.

According to James Peace in the Liverpool Echo, he was given the go-ahead to start running again at the Reds' Melwood training base and is on track to return to action earlier than expected—the initial diagnosis indicated he would not be back until November.

The Englishman was sidelined after he was injured in a pre-season match against Atletico Madrid in early August and has not featured at all for Liverpool in the 2017-18 campaign.

Liverpool's first fixture after the international break is a crucial home Premier League clash against archrivals Manchester United.

It would be a huge boon if Lallana, 29, were to be fit to face the Red Devils as he has been greatly missed early in the new season.

As well as being a crucial dynamic creative force in Jurgen Klopp's side, Lallana is also a key communicator, per football writer Jack Lusby:

In his absence, the Reds have endured a mixed start to the new campaign. Since a 4-0 drubbing of Arsenal at Anfield in late August, Liverpool have failed to win four games on the bounce in all competitions.

They were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City in the Premier League and are already five points off the pace set by the Sky Blues and United in the English top flight.

A 2-2 draw with Sevilla made for a frustrating return to UEFA Champions League group-stage action, and Leicester City knocked Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday with a 2-0 win.

Lallana's return to the fold could provide an essential boost to Klopp's side. Per WhoScored.com, he is a favourite of the German boss, turning out 31 times in the league last term while netting eight goals and providing seven assists.