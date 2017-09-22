Neymar Reportedly Apologises to Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain Team-Mates

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Neymar has reportedly apologised to Edinson Cavani and the rest of his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates after a dispute with the Uruguayan over set pieces during their match with Lyon last weekend.

According to L'Equipe (h/t AS), the team returned to training on Wednesday and the Brazilian took the opportunity to make amends with both Cavani and the rest of the squad.

Thiago Silva, whom L'Equipe (h/t Metro's Simon Rice) reported had to separate the pair in the dressing room after the match, is said to have acted as a mediator in the discussion, translating for Neymar.

The French outlet (h/t AS) also reported Dani Alves—who kept the ball away from Cavani in order to hand it to Neymar so the former Barcelona forward could take a free-kick—did his part by organising a meal for the squad, which Cavani and Neymar both attended.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson criticised Alves for his part in the on-field row and expressed his concern at PSG's Brazilian contingent wielding too much power:

As such, it may be significant that Silva was the one to help bridge the gap between the players, acting both on behalf of his compatriot and in his role as club captain.

In terms of who will be the first-choice penalty taker moving forward, manager Unai Emery has confirmed he will be the one to decide, per Goal:

While Cavani had his effort saved thanks to a spectacular effort from Anthony Lopes during the 2-0 victory over Lyon, the numbers would still suggest he is the better choice, per OptaJavier:

It will be fascinating to see who Emery chooses, though.

The club will want to keep Neymar satisfied after making him the world's most expensive player, but it could equally help to set some boundaries, particularly when it comes to a team-mate who has given as much to the cause as Cavani has.

Regardless, the pair's reconciliation is excellent news for Emery and the team. With Neymar, Cavani and Kylian Mbappe the Parisiens have one of the most feared forward lines in European football, but the trio need chemistry and a strong relationship if they're to become even greater than the sum of their parts.