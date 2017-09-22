    Von Miller Comments on Noah Brown's Low Hit in Week 2 That Injured Knee

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 11: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos rushes the passer against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 11, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller told reporters Thursday he thought the low hit by Dallas Cowboys receiver Noah Brown that landed him on the injury report was "baffling." 

    "My stance is, as a player, I've always tried to take care of my players on my football team and my opponents as well," Miller said, per ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold. "Quarterbacks, receivers, running backs, when it's the other way around, it's just baffling. You can't really spend too much time on it; everybody's situation in the National Football League is different, everybody doesn't have the same outlook that I have..."

    ABC Denver's Troy Renck added that Miller told him Wednesday he thought the hit was "dirty." 

    Miller's complete comments from Thursday can be viewed below, courtesy of the Denver Post's Nick Kosmider: 

    According to the Broncos' official injury report, Miller—who's listed as having a knee injury—was a limited participant at practice Wednesday before he put in a full session Thursday. 

    Assuming Miller doesn't suffer a setback, he appears on track to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. 

    The five-time Pro Bowler has recorded two sacks and six tackles through two games. 

