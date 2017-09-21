Todd Gurley, Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Week 3

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The first half of Thursday night's NFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, was a surprisingly action-packed affair, but offensive contributions for head coach Sean McVay's side were limited to the backfield.

That meant running back Todd Gurley was left to do the heavy lifting, while receivers Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp struggled to find their footing.

Here's a look at each player's updated fantasy outlook.

Todd Gurley

Gurley's return to the RB1 summit is complete.

That much became clear in the first quarter, when Gurley logged a three-yard rushing touchdown 12 seconds into the proceedings following a Nickell Robey-Coleman interception.

As if that score wasn't enough, Gurley added a seven-yard receiving touchdown later in the frame before he tacked on a two-yard scamper inside the left pylon shortly before halftime.

The third-year rusher has now tallied six touchdowns on the season—the same amount he produced all of last year.

Beyond the fact that Gurley appears to be running harder, the way he's been used in McVay's offense has to have fantasy players giddy.

That's because Gurley looks like a viable threat as a pass-catcher out of the backfield after former head coach Jeff Fisher failed to entertain the thought of deploying him in that role.

Now the proud owner of two receiving scores on the season after failing to muster one over his first two campaigns, Gurley looks like the kind of three-down workhorse who can carry fantasy teams to the promised land.

Sammy Watkins

Watkins didn't post numbers commensurate with his draft slot in Weeks 1 and 2, and that trend held true through the first half Thursday.

Although he got involved on the Rams' final drive of the second quarter, Watkins wasn't heavily featured and operated as more of a secondary downfield receiving option behind Robert Woods.

Given the inconsistency associated with his target share, Watkins can't safely be deployed as a starter until quarterback Jared Goff displays a concerted effort to feed him the ball.

For now, Watkins should be treated as more of a low-end WR3 in deeper formats.

Cooper Kupp

Like Watkins, Kupp wasn't active in the first half during the Gurley show.

In fact, his name wasn't mentioned on the broadcast until he hauled in a 13-yard reception that helped push the Rams closer to the goal line prior to Gurley's third touchdown.

Kupp's at his best when he can work the middle of the field in the red zone, which is encouraging, but the fact that he doesn't seem to have a clear-cut role outside of scoring territory suggests he's more of a touchdown-dependent WR4.