    Derrius Guice Will Play vs. Syracuse Despite Knee Injury, Ed Orgeron Says

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017

    BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 09: Derrius Guice #5 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after a game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Tiger Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Contrary to what LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday night, running back Derrius Guice will play Saturday evening against the Syracuse Orange after suffering an apparent knee injury.

    According to The Advocate, the Tigers determined Guice was clear to play after he practiced Thursday and told the coaching staff "that he felt better."

    Guice's return to the lineup is excellent news for the Tigers, who figure to feature the junior early and often after their offense struggled mightily in a 37-7 loss to Mississippi State last week. 

    Since the start of the season, the Tigers are 2-0 when Guice rushes for at least 100 yards and 0-1 when he doesn't. 

    Last week, he managed 76 yards on 15 carries. 

    Now looking for a bounce-back effort, Guice will attempt to crack a Syracuse run defense that ranks 10th nationally. 

    That said, the Orange have yet to face a tailback of Guice's caliber after opening the season against Central Connecticut State, Middle Tennessee and Central Michigan. 

