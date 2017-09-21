Russell Westbrook Says He Never Wears the Same Outfit Twice

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook is known for possessing a stylish wardrobe, which he displays before and after games.

Don't expect to ever see him wear the same thing twice, though.

During a recent appearance on Ellen, the 2017 NBA MVP told Ellen DeGeneres he only ever rocks a particular outfit once and that he gives clothes away to friends and to charitable organizations once he's done with the garments.

"Sometimes, around Oklahoma City, I see a lot of people with my clothes, which I know where they got them from," Westbrook explained.

Those of you in the OKC area who are around 6'3" and 200 pounds may want to keep your eyes peeled for some of Russ' attire.

