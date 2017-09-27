Corey Davis Ruled Out for Titans vs. Texans Due to Hamstring Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans rookie Corey Davis will miss his second straight game Sunday against the Houston Texans as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website.

Davis was the fifth overall pick and the first receiver taken in the 2017 NFL draft, although injuries have held him back throughout his first season in the NFL.

The wideout missed the entire preseason with a hamstring injury and has been limited early in the regular season with the same issue. His health is becoming a significant concern as he tries to develop his game at this level.

When on the field, Davis has shown flashes of brilliance between his time at Western Michigan and in the NFL. Through two games this year, he has posted seven receptions for 73 yards on 13 total targets, including a 69-yard outing in Week 1 against the Oakland Raiders.



If he can stay healthy, the 6'3" receiver can become a dominant player within the Titans offense.

The Titans have other options at the position between Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker, although the team will hope its rookie can return to the field before too long.