    Clemson K Greg Huegel Out for Season with Knee Injury Suffered in Practice

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017

    Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers kicker Greg Huegel (92) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    Clemson will have to turn to another kicker with Greg Huegel out for the season after tearing his ACL.  

    According to David M. Hale of ESPN.com, the junior suffered the injury during practice Wednesday.

    "It was a freak accident," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "We were in the two-minute drill, which we do at the end of every Wednesday practice. A defensive player rolled into him after his kick."

    Huegel was off to a slow start this season, connecting on only two of his four field-goal attempts. He's 14-of-15 on extra points.

    However, he was a Lou Groza award semifinalist last year and was 41-of-51 (80.4 percent) on field goals in his first two seasons with the Tigers. He nailed all five extra points against Alabama last season on the way to a national championship.

    He was also an impressive 5-of-7 on field goals 40 yards or longer in 2016.

    Alex Spence will likely take over kicking duties, although he has never attempted a field goal at the college level. He was successful in his only extra-point attempt this season in Week 1 against Kent State.

    Clemson's upcoming home game against Boston College might not come down to a field goal, but the lack of experience at kicker could become a problem as the competes for another national title this season.

