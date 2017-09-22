Rhys Hoskins Fastest in MLB History to 45 Career RBI

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins popped a two-run double off Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Josh Fields in the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday, marking his 44th and 45th runs batted in.

Hoskins has only required 41 games to total 45 career RBI, the fewest of any player in MLB history, per ESPN Stats & Info. Joe DiMaggio was the closest in 1936, needing just 43 contests to accomplish the feat while Ted Williams was third-quickest to the mark with 44.

The 24-year-old has hit 18 home runs, providing some theatrics to the early portions of his career. If the 6'4", 225-pounder had played a larger portion of the season, he could be in contention for the NL Rookie of the Year award.

Hoskins was selected by the Phillies in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB draft and has hit for both average and power as he continued to climb up the minor league ranks. Prior to his promotion, Hoskins hit .284 with 29 home runs, 91 RBI and four stolen bases in 115 games at Triple-A.

Although the Phillies (61-92) are one game from having the worst record in MLB this season, Hoskins and a number of other promising young talents are providing a light at the end of the tunnel for the team's fanbase, which hasn't had much to cheer about in recent seasons.

Hoskins and company return to the diamond Friday evening to open a four-game road series against the Atlanta Braves.