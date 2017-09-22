Didi Gregorius Breaks Derek Jeter's Home Run Record for Yankees Shortstop

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a home run during Wednesday's 11-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The round-tripper was his 25th of the year, passing Derek Jeter for the most in a season by a Yankees shortstop, per Sportsnet Stats.

Gregorius has emerged as a power threat at the position over the past two seasons. Since 2016, he's recorded 45 home runs in 281 games.



He hasn't been as active on the basepaths as in other seasons, however. He totaled 12 stolen bases from 2015 through 2016 but has managed to swipe just two bags throughout 128 games this season.

That said, the 27-year-old is still having the best year of his career. Gregorius already has career highs in home runs and RBI (84) and is on pace to set career bests in batting average (.291) and OPS (.820).

Gregorius will attempt to build on his great season when the Yankees face off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Marco Estrada, who is 9-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 1.36 WHIP, is set to take the mound for the host Jays.