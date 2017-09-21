Ezekiel Elliott Says He Lacked Effort in Loss to Broncos

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott shouldered some of the blame for his team's 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 2, admitting his effort was lacking.

"I would say I was just very frustrated, but that's no excuse for the lack of effort I showed on tape," Elliott said Thursday, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. "I just can't do that. Being one of the leaders on the team and being a guy that people count on, I can't put that type of stuff on film."

Archer noted two interceptions stood out. Elliott had his hands on his hips after Chris Harris Jr. picked off a Dak Prescott pass, and he stayed on the ground after blocking and never chased Aqib Talib while the defensive back returned a different interception for a touchdown.

"Zeke's a professional," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said, per Archer. "Zeke knows how to play football at this level. He's demonstrated that over the course of his career. He's not perfect. Nobody is perfect. When things happen, we address them. We coach them, and then we move forward."

Elliott's comments come after Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson said "he absolutely quit on his team" when discussing the Cowboys back on NFL Network (via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News).

On top of the lack of effort, Elliott struggled to make an impact in the blowout loss. He finished with eight yards on nine carries and four catches for 14 yards, which put him far from the dominant force he was last season as the league's leading rusher.

The Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, meaning Elliott should have an opportunity to rectify his poor performance. Arizona is 26th in the league in points allowed per game through the first two weeks.