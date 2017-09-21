    La Liga Table 2017: Thursday's Week 5 Results and Updated Standings

    September 21, 2017

    VALENCIA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 20:
    Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

    Levante put Real Sociedad to the sword at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia in La Liga, winning 3-0 after a confident performance on Thursday.

    Celta Vigo were denied their second win of the season by a late equaliser as they drew 1-1 with Getafe.

    Villarreal and Espanyol played out a goalless draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

    Here are the latest standings from Spain:

                                      

    La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

    1. Barcelona 15 (+15)

    2. Sevilla 13 (+6)

    3. Atletico Madrid 11 (+6)

    4. Valencia 9 (+6)

    5. Levante 9 (+4)

    6. Real Sociedad 9 (+1)

    7. Real Betis 9 (-1)

    8. Real Madrid 8 (+4)

    9. Villarreal 7 (+1)

    10. Athletic Bilbao 7 (+2)

    11. Leganes 7 (0)

    12. Las Palmas 6 (-2)

    13. Eibar 6 (-7)

    14. Getafe 5 (-1)

    15. Girona 5 (-2)

    16. Espanyol 4 (-5)

    17. Celta Vigo 4 (-2)

    18. Deportivo La Coruna 4 (-5)

    19. Alaves 0 (-8)

    20. Malaga 0 (-10)

                                                    

    Recap

    Sociedad were stunned on the stroke of half-time during their travels to Levante, as Chema Rodriguez scored one of the best goals of his career. The versatile defender found himself on the edge of La Real's penalty area, and he lashed an unstoppable volley into the back of the net.

    The visitors were on the front foot in the second half, but with a subdued midweek travelling support behind them, the atmosphere and application remained flat.

    A quick counter-attack saw the home side gain a penalty after 74 minutes, breaking back to front, during which Alvaro Odriozola fouled Jose Luis Morales. The left-winger picked himself up to calmly slot his effort home, rolling his shot into the net to double Levante's lead.

    Sociedad could not deal with Morales' pace and endeavour, but spaces at the back appeared as the visitors went for broke late in the match.

    Enis Bardhi wrapped up the points with a late free-kick that hit the top corner, as La Real's Diego Llorente saw red with two minutes remaining on the clock.

    VIGO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 21:
    fotopress/Getty Images

    Celta believed they had edged out Getafe at home, but an 86th-minute strike broke their hearts.

    Maxi Gomez seemed to be the hero of the hour as he latched on to Hugo Mallo's header in the box and the Uruguayan made sure his effort hit the back of the net midway through the first half.

    Iago Aspas almost doubled the advantage eight minutes later, but the attacker was frustrated as he watched his shot saved.

    Angel Rodriguez stole a point for the visitors in the final minutes of the game, expertly finishing Alvaro Jimenez's cross.

    VILLARREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 21:
    Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

    Samu Castillejo spurned a late chance for Villarreal as they were held to a goalless draw by visiting Espanyol, with the sides sharing the points in Castellon.

    Espanyol had a good chance to register a goal shortly after the hour mark, but Leo Baptistao's header flew just over.

    The Yellow Submarine consolidate ninth place after a tepid start to their campaign.

