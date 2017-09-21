Kris Bryant Says Bears Should Start Mitchell Trubisky over Mike Glennon at QB

David Banks/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant believes the Chicago Bears should start rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky over Mike Glennon.

"I mean, give him a chance," Bryant said during an interview with 670 The Score on Thursday.

Bryant likely isn't alone in that assessment. Glennon has led the Bears to a 0-2 record while throwing for 514 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He's currently ranked 19th amongst NFL quarterbacks with a Pro Football Focus grade of 73.1.

So while Glennon hasn't been awful, he hasn't exactly been inspiring, either. Andy Benoit of The MMQB summed him up thusly:

Bill Barnwell of ESPN reiterated that point:

Nonetheless, the Bears don't seem inclined to turn to Trubisky just yet, per Michelle Steele of ESPN:

There will come a point, however, when playing Glennon simply no longer makes sense if the team continues to lose and Glennon continues to struggle. In that case, getting an extended look at Trubisky—the future at the position after the Bears traded up to the No. 2 pick to select him—is the logical move for the organization.

But there's also the matter of deciding when game time will be beneficial versus detrimental to Trubisky. On one hand, there's no replacement for game experience, and throwing Trubisky to the proverbial wolves will give the Bears a chance to see how he handles pressure and the speed of the NFL game.

On the other hand, surrounding him with a pretty lackluster supporting class is arguably setting him up for failure and could impact his confidence early in his development. So there's at least an argument to be made for continuing with Glennon as the starter, but it's beginning to feel more and more inevitable that Trubisky will finish the season atop the depth chart.