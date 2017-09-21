Mike Moustakas Breaks Kansas City Royals Single-Season Home Run Record

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas collected his 37th home run of the season in the sixth inning of Wednesday's contest off of Toronto Blue Jays reliever Carlos Ramirez. The round-tripper pushed him past Steve Balboni for the most single-season homers in franchise history, per Sportsnet Stats.

Prior to 2017, Moustakas hadn't hit more than 22 home runs in a season. With a small power surge, he has an opportunity to reach 40 homers over the final 11 contests of the campaign.

The Royals appeared to be in wild-card contention after a hot streak in the middle of the season, but they have since slid back below the .500 mark (74-77) and sit 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins with numerous teams ahead of them in the conversation.

Moustakas' best campaign as a professional earned him his second All-Star nomination, and he could top 90 RBI in a season for the first time in his career with a strong finish.

The 29-year-old third baseman and his teammates return to the diamond Thursday evening for the finale of a three-game set against the Blue Jays before they embark on a trip to the Windy City to face the Chicago White Sox as part of the team's 11-game road trip.

With hitter-friendly environments like the Rogers Centre, Guaranteed Rate Field and a one-game trip to Yankees Stadium on deck, Moustakas has the elements in front of him to become the first player in Royals history to reach the 40-homer milestone.