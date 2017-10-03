NBA Global Games 2017: Complete Schedule, Live Stream and More

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

The NBA will continue to expand its international outreach in the preseason and regular season in 2017-18, with five games taking place in non-traditional markets.

The defending champion Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will take a trip to China in October for an Oct. 5 contest in Shenzhen at the Shenzhen Universiade Center and a second game in Shanghai at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Oct. 8.

Fourteen NBA teams have traveled to China since the series began in 2004.

"I have visited China every year since 2013, and the fans are incredibly supportive of me, the Warriors and the NBA," Warriors guard Steph Curry said in a statement. "I'm excited about the opportunity to return to China, enjoy the country's culture, and bring the excitement of live NBA games directly to Chinese fans."

From an entertainment standpoint, the game itself is meaningless. However, we do get the triumphant return of #ChinaKlay. If you are not familiar with #ChinaKlay, please take 20 minutes out of your day and review this Twitter thread Alexis Morgan made and have yourself the time of your life:

The regular-season matchups prominently feature the Brooklyn Nets making a two-game trip to Mexico City. They will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 7 and the Miami Heat on Dec. 9.

The 2017 iteration marks the 25th anniversary of the NBA's first game in Mexico. It has hosted the most NBA games aside from the United States or Canada.

"The Brooklyn Nets are honored to be the host team for the 2017 NBA Mexico City Games and help the league celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game in Mexico," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "We are excited to take part in fostering the NBA's global outreach and to connect with the Nets current and growing fanbase in Mexico. Our players and staff are looking forward to exploring Mexico City and its culture, while providing fans with the experience of two regular season Brooklyn Nets games."

The Thunder will be making the trip with their new Big Three after offseason acquisitions of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Russell Westbrook, George and Anthony playing together should add some extra intrigue to the contest.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will close out the 2017-18 Global Games schedule at the O2 Arena in London on Jan. 11.

"I look forward to coming back to London with the Sixers after visiting for the first time this summer," 76ers star Joel Embiid said. "We are a young, hungry team and will be sure to give the fans an exciting game against Boston in January."

NBA Global Games Schedule

Oct. 5: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors (2 a.m. ET, NBATV)

Oct. 8: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors (7 a.m. ET, NBATV)

Dec. 7: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets (10 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)

Dec. 9: Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets (7 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Jan. 11: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3 p.m. ET, NBATV)