Romelu Lukaku Asks Manchester United Fans to 'Move On' from Chant

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the racial chant the fans have used to support him, asking the supporters to "move on" and not use it anymore.

The club shared his comments on the chant:

As reported by Paul Hirst of the Times, the song featured lyrics referencing the size of Lukaku's manhood and enforced "the stereotype that black men are better endowed than others."

The anti-discrimination group Kick It Out asked the club to ban the chant, but a section of fans maintained the chant was not offensive or racist as it referenced a positive stereotype.

It's the second time this month a Premier League player has asked fans not to support him with an offensive chant, as Chelsea's Alvaro Morata took to social media to address issues with an anti-semitic song referencing Tottenham Hotspur.