Kendrick Perkins Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Cavaliers' G League Team

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Two days after the Cleveland Cavaliers waived him, Kendrick Perkins agreed to a deal with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers' affiliate in the NBA G League, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported that Perkins sees the move as a way to prove himself worthy of a roster spot on an NBA team and that he declined an offer to join Cleveland's coaching staff.

"I'm serious and I'm committed to this [opportunity]," Perkins said to Wojnarowski. "I will sacrifice to show the NBA."

Perkins appeared in three games for the Cavaliers during the preseason, averaging 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game.

The 32-year-old last played for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2015-16, averaging 2.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over 37 games with the team.

Despite the lack of opportunities last season, he remained working hard for a chance to show what he could do.

"The body feels good, man, I'm just sitting here waiting on an opportunity," he said in July, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. "Hopefully I can get a training camp invite soon. I want to earn my way. I don't want nobody to give me nothing. So I've been working hard, going two or three times a day, working and grinding. I'm just trying to stay with it."

Perkins is best known for his time with the Boston Celtics, with whom he averaged 6.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game across eight seasons. He especially excelled on the defensive end, allowing bigger names like Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett to handle the scoring on their way to an NBA title in 2008.

He then spent parts of five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, starting at center for a team that went to the NBA finals in 2012 before losing to Cleveland.

His 143 playoff games (129 starts) could be helpful both on the court as well as in the locker room.

Playing in the G League represents a step backward for Perkins in terms of the stage on which he'll be appearing. But starting regularly with the Charge could be a nice showcase for him to demonstrate he can still offer something to an NBA roster.