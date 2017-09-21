    Ric Flair Estimates He Had 'Like 20 Drinks a Day' During Wrestling Career

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - MAY 01: Former WWE champion Ric Flair gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves on May 1, 2016 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
    David Banks/Getty Images

    WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair appeared on ESPN's Dan Le Batard Show Thursday and discussed what led to him recently being on life support for 10 days. 

    As seen in the following video, Flair estimates he consumed about 20 alcoholic beverages per day during his wrestling career:

    Flair recently underwent surgery for undisclosed medical issues in August.

    This comes after he discussed his struggles with alcoholism in an interview for PeopleTV.

    Flair has been active on social media over the past few weeks, including this tweet on Aug. 29:

    The 16-time world champion also posted a video message letting his fans know that he is on the road to recovery:

    The 68-year-old legend made his wrestling debut in 1972 and continued to compete fairly regularly until 2008 when he lost a retirement match at WrestleMania 24 to Shawn Michaels.

    Flair also wrestled for TNA before officially retiring in 2012 and rejoining WWE in a non-wrestling capacity.

    Naitch continues to have a sizable impact on WWE and the wrestling business, as his daughter, Charlotte Flair, is a four-time WWE Women's champion and one of the company's biggest Superstars.

