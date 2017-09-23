7 Times Reiss Nelson Has Shown Why He Could Be an Arsenal Star

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Reiss Nelson is the most exciting young prospect at Arsenal right now.

After being handed an opportunity off the bench in the Community Shield back in August, Nelson made his first competitive start in the Carabao Cup third-round tie against Doncaster Rovers. It's surely a matter of time until he's handed more opportunities to impress an expectant Arsenal fanbase.

Even the other senior players are taken aback at Nelson's talent. Club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette told Arsenal Player (h/t James Benge of the Evening Standard): "I think Reiss is very good. I believe he will be a top player for the club. He already impressed me during pre-season and it's great to see what he's been doing for the under-23s."

Not since Jack Wilshere first broke into the team has there been quite so much anticipation around the development of a teenage talent at Arsenal.

In this piece, we highlight seven times when Nelson has shown just how much potential he has.

Arsenal U23s vs. Chelsea U23s, February 24, 2017

Nelson really began to gather momentum with his performances for the U23 side last season. Despite being one of the younger members of the team, he was regularly one of their more impressive players.

He came to the attention of many Arsenal fans when playing for an unusually strong U23 side against Chelsea. The likes of Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding and Carl Jenkinson were all picked for Steve Gatting's side, so more supporters than usual tuned in to watch the game on the club's official website.

While Welbeck and Holding did end up on the scoresheet, it was Nelson who starred in a convincing 4-1 win. Playing in the No. 10 role, he was irrepressible, scoring the goal of the night with an impudent backheeled flick.

Arsene Wenger was in attendance that day and would surely have been impressed by Nelson's maturity and skill.

Sydney FC vs. Arsenal, July 13, 2017

As reward for his impressive season with the U23s, Nelson was one of a group of youngsters selected to join the senior squad on their preseason tour of Australia and China.

That was a huge moment for the teenager—suddenly he was training regularly with some of Arsenal's biggest stars, and crucially, he also had the opportunity to impress Wenger at close quarters.

He made his first appearance for the first team in the pre-season friendly against Sydney FC. Playing as a wing-back, he immediately caught the eye with his speed and trickery.

Speaking to the Arsenal website after the game, Nelson said:

"I'm really happy, more happy with the performance and so excited that I got on and showed what I can do.

"The boss put me there [at wing back], I think for the last week or so now. I've got used to it now and have just had to adapt to that. It's not my normal position but I don't mind at the moment."



This was a performance that made Nelson one of Arsenal's most talked about players during preseason.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, July 22, 2017

This may only have been a friendly game against Chelsea, but it was also the first time that Nelson was tested up against Premier League-calibre opposition.

What was striking about it was how he swiftly assumed responsibility, demanding the ball from more senior players and driving at defenders at every available opportunity.

Nelson's talent has been obvious for some time, but this was one occasion on which we began to learn more about his temperament.

Arsenal Members' Day, August 3, 2017

On Members' Day, Arsenal fans flock to the stadium to watch the team take part in an open training session. Traditionally, the day ends in a small-sided game. Although there is an exhibition feel to proceedings, it usually provides some insight as to which players are in the best form ahead of the new campaign.

This year, Nelson was one of the day's undoubted stars. He provided the highlight of the whole session, scoring an extraordinary goal during the intra-Arsenal match. Nelson played a quick one-two with Lucas Perez before bewitching Joe Willock with a sublime bit of skill and cheekily knocking the ball beyond a helpless goalkeeper.

This was an instance of Nelson showboating. It demonstrated his growing confidence and the fact that he now feels comfortable in a first-team setting.

Derby County U23s vs. Arsenal U23s, August 14, 2017

Nelson grabbed more headlines when he starred for an U23 side that also featured the likes of Wilshere and Francis Coquelin.

Despite the big names in their team, at one stage in the game, Arsenal found themselves 2-0 down against Derby County. However, it was Nelson who pulled them back into contention, meeting a looping cross from the right with a neat side-footed volley.

Shortly afterwards, he scored a fantastic equaliser. Picking up the ball in the inside-left position, he dribbled towards the corner of the penalty box before opening his body out and sending a right-footed shot into the far top corner.

It was a moment of outstanding quality, and it inspired Arsenal to go on and win the game thanks to a goal from Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal U23s vs. Man City U23s, August 21, 2017

The Emirates Stadium is an arena fit for a player with Nelson's gifts. Given the chance to start for the U23s there in the match against Manchester City, he met the challenge with another dazzling display.

The most eye-catching moment was his fantastic first-half goal. He picked the ball up from deep, played a one-two with the overlapping Josh Dasilva, then lashed a shot into the goalkeeper's near post.

As if that weren't enough, Nelson added a second after the break, bringing another Dasilva cross under control before finishing from close range.

Arsenal U23s vs. Man United U23s, September 8, 2017

Nelson showed another string to his bow when he bent home this brilliant free-kick in the U23 fixture against Manchester United. Less confident players might have elected to cross, but Nelson had the bravado and technique to pull off an outrageous strike.