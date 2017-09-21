    France Considering Skipping 2018 Winter Olympics Due to Security Concerns

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017

    FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Olympic rings are seen in front of Gangneung Hockey Center in Gangneung, South Korea. With five months to go before the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, organizers are desperate to sell more tickets in a country where the Games have failed to dominate national conversation amid an upheaval in domestic politics and a torrent of North Korean missile launches. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
    Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press

    French Sports Minister Laura Flessel said Thursday it is possible France will skip the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, due to security concerns.

    According to Reuters, Flessel told RTL radio that if "our security cannot be assured, the French team will stay at home." Worldwide tension continues to mount as the United States and North Korea engage in concerning rhetoric regarding nuclear capabilities.

    Flessel made it clear no decision has been made at this point, saying, "We're not there yet."

    United States President Donald Trump announced Thursday several sanctions to be placed on North Korea in an effort to minimize its nuclear threat. 

    Per CNN's Kevin Liptak, Trump urged nations to cut off financial dealings with North Korea as a means of isolating the country.

    Trump also previously threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if it continues to provoke the United States and its allied nations, which include South Korea.

    The 2018 Winter Games will take place in February. France is expected to have considerable success, as it ranked eighth in total medals won (15) at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

