    Kendrick Perkins Reportedly Invited to Cavaliers Training Camp

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 13: Toney Douglas #16 and Kendrick Perkins #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans celebrate against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 13, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

    Kendrick Perkins will reportedly be added to the Cleveland Cavaliers' training camp roster.

    Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported the news, noting Perkins was with the Cavs at LeBron James' so-called team minicamp in California.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: T-Wolves, Wiggins 'Progressing' on $148M Deal

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lonzo Reveals Updated ZO2 Prime

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dr. J Talks the Current State of Sneakers

      Giancarlo Ferrari-King
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Early 2018 NBA Mock Draft

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report