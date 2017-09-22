Chicago Cubs: 5 Players Stepping Up Big in Clutch Playoff Race Pressure

0 of 5

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

At 85-67 entering play Friday, the Chicago Cubs hold a 4.5-game lead over the upstart Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Considering they've got 10 games left to play, it's a safe bet they'll win the division.

Still, the defending MLB champions are fighting for momentum. They've won eight of their last 10 and elevated their run differential to a solid plus-102, but they'll almost surely be the weakest division winner in the Senior Circuit by record, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals.

As such, the Cubbies need players to come up clutch in the playoff-race crucible. They busted the ancient curse of the billy goat, but winning a second consecutive Commissioner's Trophy is nearly as daunting.

Here, then, are five Cubs players who are doing their part to get Chicago back on the October stage and rain more confetti on the North Side.