    NFL Responds to Players' Letter Asking Roger Goodell to Support Activism Efforts

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: Commissioner of the National Football League, Roger Goodell visits SiriusXM NFL Radio during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
    Lisa Lake/Getty Images

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the rest of the league plan to continue working with players on their social activism efforts.  

    Josina Anderson of ESPN provided the NFL's response to the letter from four players regarding racial equality and criminal justice reform:

    The response does not address the call for November to be a month of Unity, detailed in the players' letter, via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

    Torrey Smith and Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks star Michael Bennett and the recently retired Anquan Boldin created the memo, which was sent to Goodell and executive vice president Troy Vincent.

    The message detailed steps taken by players to improve criminal justice reform beyond kneeling during the national anthem. It noted more than 40 players have gotten involved by participating in initiatives such as visiting Capitol Hill and meeting with legislators at the national, state and local level.

    The call to action was for league-wide support of these efforts and the creation of a month of awareness in November, similar to Breast Cancer Awareness month.

    Although the response noted Goodell's visit to see Jenkins in Philadelphia and that he was "grateful" for the work being done, there was no specific message of support given to the players.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Picks for Every Week 3 NFL Game

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Don't Look Now, but Goff Is Starting to Figure It Out

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Players Ask NFL for Support in Racial Equality Campaign

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NY Radio Host Goes Ballistic 📚

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report