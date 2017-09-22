Girona vs. Barcelona: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

fotopress/Getty Images

Girona are set to host Barcelona on Saturday, as the La Liga leaders make the short trip to their Catalan neighbours.

The hosts were promoted from the Segunda Division last term and have five points from their opening five matches in the top league.

Barca have started like a train under new manager Ernesto Valverde, scoring 17 goals to take control at the summit.

Here is how you can watch the action from the intimate Estadi Montilivi:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK), beIN Sports USA (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go, beIN Sports CONNECT.

Preview

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

After the departure of former boss Luis Enrique, Barca might have been forgiven for a slow start to the new campaign.

However, it's business as usual from the Camp Nou giants, and they hold a seven-point advantage over champions Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi recently scored his 300th goal at home for the Blaugrana as they thrashed Eibar 6-1, with the Argentinian icon slamming four past their opponents on the night.

The 30-year-old has already registered 11 goals in La Liga and Europe this season, per WhoScored.com, and his scoring prowess remains as sharp as ever.

BigSport hailed Messi's contribution to his club:

Girona reside in a respectable position in the bottom half, but they have scored just three goals in their opening games.

Firepower will be an issue for the hosts, and Barca could sweep them aside if they turn up in a mean mood.

Tensions will run high at the Catalan derby, and the La Liga new boys will be desperate to make a splash against the region's top side.

Real Madrid's weak start to the season will have Barcelona eyes glancing down the table, and even at this early stage of proceedings, Valverde's men will feel they have a big advantage in the title race.

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

The key to success lies in goal difference, and with Spain's top two teams so often tied on points, it is the perfect opportunity for Barca to drive the statistics in their favour.

A big victory is on the cards for the visitors on Saturday, but the unique derby atmosphere could spoil Barca's procession to three points.