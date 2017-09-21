Syracuse Walk-on Dominick Parker Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charge

David Duprey/Associated Press

Syracuse walk-on basketball player Dominick Parker was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

According to a release from the Syracuse Police Department obtained by Matthew Gutierrez of the Daily Orange, Parker allegedly had sexual contact with a woman "while she was incapable of giving consent to such contact."

The incoming freshman has been removed from the team's roster and is suspended from the university, pending the result of the investigation, per Gutierrez.

"The University has since issued an interim suspension order against the accused student, effective immediately," a spokesperson said in a statement, per Gutierrez. "Sexual and relationship violence is not tolerated at Syracuse University. We are now doing all that we can to support and provide assistance to those affected by the alleged incident. As this is an ongoing investigation, Syracuse University will not be providing further comment."

Parker was arraigned last Saturday and is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday, per Gutierrez. No further details are available on the case at this time.

Parker, a Stamford, New York, native, joined the Orange basketball team earlier this month.