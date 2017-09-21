Andrew Wiggins, Timberwolves Reportedly 'Progressing' on $148 Million Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the brink of locking down Andrew Wiggins for the long term.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the two sides are working on a max extension worth $148 million over five years.

Wiggins, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, is going into his fourth year with the Timberwolves.

If he doesn't sign an extension, he could be a restricted free agent next summer.

While talks remain ongoing, Wiggins has no doubts about his worth to the team. When asked whether he deserved a max contract, he responded, "I definitely do. Nothing less," per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated.

The 22-year-old has improved his scoring each season and averaged 23.6 points per game last season, good for 16th in the NBA. His shooting was also the best of his career, knocking down 35.6 percent of his shots from three-point range.

Perhaps most impressive is his durability, which has allowed him to play in 245 of 246 games in three seasons.

Minnesota is now hoping to take the next step as a team, adding Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague and others to a squad that already had Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. While signing all these players to long-term extensions could get expensive, it will be worth it for a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2004.