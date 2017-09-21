Boston College Eagles vs. Clemson Tigers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Clemson Tigers own a six-game winning streak in the series with the Boston College Eagles, but BC is 3-1 against the spread over the last four meetings, keeping games close as underdogs. The Eagles are getting a ton of points to play with for Saturday afternoon's tussle with the Tigers down at Death Valley.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 32.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 49.4-8.8 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Why the Boston College Eagles can cover the spread

Boston College is looking for a more complete effort this week, following last week's 49-20 loss to Notre Dame. The Eagles actually led the Irish 10-7 late into the second quarter and only trailed 14-13 well into the third. But they gave up three straight touchdowns over a seven-minute period and couldn't recover. BC got within a point of the spread as a 14-point dog at 35-20 but faded.

On the day, the Eagles racked up 400 yards on offense. Freshman quarterback Anthony Brown threw for a career high 215 yards and two touchdowns, wide receiver Charlie Callinan caught seven balls for 82 yards and both scores and running back Jon Hilliman ran 22 times for 122 yards.

Unfortunately, three Boston College turnovers and a failed fourth down led directly to 28 Notre Dame points.

The Eagles opened this season with a 23-20 victory over a Northern Illinois team that just beat Nebraska.

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

Clemson is 3-0 both SU and ATS after crushing Louisville last week 47-21. The Tigers quelled the crowd at Papa John's Stadium with an early score for a 7-0 lead and later snapped a 7-7 tie by ripping off 26 unanswered points on their way to an easy cover as three-point favorites.

On the evening, Clemson outgained Louisville 613-433, outrushed the Cardinals 297-116 and won time of possession by a 36/24 margin. QB Kelly Bryant threw for 316 yards and one touchdown and ran for two more, while wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud caught seven balls for 115 yards and one score.

Meanwhile, the Tigers defense harassed Louisville Heisman winner Lamar Jackson all night, with four sacks, numerous hits and a pick-six. And most of the yardage they gave up came in prevent-mode.

Clemson now owns an eight-game winning streak and a five-game winning streak ATS.

Smart pick

The Tigers beat BC last year 56-10, and they'll win this game handily, too. But they are coming off a big effort last week, and they've got a big game next week at Virginia Tech, so they may be tempted to rest starters once this game is in hand. The smart pick here takes the points.

College football betting trends

Boston College is 3-1 ATS in its last four games against Clemson.

The total has gone under in five of Boston College's last six games on the road against Clemson.

Clemson is 5-0 ATS in its last five games.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.