Arnold Classic Europe 2017: Dates, Schedule, Prize Money, Top Bodybuilders, More

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The 2017 Arnold Classic Europe begins on Friday, as professional bodybuilding comes to Barcelona, Spain.

Named after superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, the three-day festival will host a number of the biggest names in the sport, with a $100,000 prize on offer.

The event will display a myriad of exhibitions until Sunday, catering for all tastes as fitness fans gather in Catalonia.

The pro show begins on Saturday at 5 p.m., with finals commencing at 7 p.m.

Here is the full schedule provided by the ACE 2017 official website.

Lists of competitors for the main awards are available from Fitness Volt.

Preview

Pro bodybuilding and men's physique categories will be judged at ACE 2017, but a mixture of other events will take place over the weekend at the Fira Gran Via.

The expo provided a promotional video of the highlights on offer in Barcelona:

Mamdouh Elssbiay will be up for the main bodybuilding title, as Big Ramy hopes to further his reputation in the sport.

The Egyptian has climbed through the ranks to become one of bodybuilding's rising stars, and at the age of 33, he has plenty of experience and incredible definition.

Posting second at Mr Olympia 2017, it can only be a matter of time before Elssbiay takes his place at the top of the podium at a major event.

He was victorious at the 2015 Arnold Classic Brazil and 2016 IFBB Kuwait Pro, and he has a real chance of winning in Barcelona, with Mr Olympia champion Phil Heath absent.



YASUYOSHI CHIBA/Getty Images

William Bonac and Dexter Jackson will provide stiff competition, with both men performing well through the year.

Bonac placed third at Mr Olympia behind Elssbiay, and he could prevail this weekend.

At 47, Jackson is one of the veterans of the sport, and he remains one of the top athletes in current commission.

The Blade began his pro career in 1992, and he has the repertoire to win the top award in Spain.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Former winner Shawn Rhoden completes the list of main contenders, with the Jamaican-born star appearing in top shape.

The 42-year-old has been leapfrogged by a handful of athletes in the past 12 months, but he has finished in the top five of Mr Olympia six times during his career.

Elssbiay seems to be the favourite on form alone, but with a stellar field gathered in Barcelona, the winner cannot be called until the final moments.