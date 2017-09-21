    Landon Collins, Eric Ebron Talk Trash After Lions TE Says Safety Is a 'Punk'

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Eric Ebron #85 of the Detroit Lions hauls in a touchdown reception against Darian Thompson #27 of the New York Giants on September 18, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Lions defeated the Giants 24-10. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron and New York Giants defensive back Landon Collins have continued to exchange words on social media after a couple of on-field confrontations during Monday night's game.

    After the Lions' 24-10 victory, Ebron told reporters Collins was a punk while discussing his celebration after a touchdown catch in the second quarter. The Giants safety had delivered a big hit to the tight end earlier in the game, and the two got into a heated exchange after Ebron scored.

    On Wednesday, Collins took the dispute to Twitter, saying "Be a bully … still zero catches on me between those lines."

    Ebron replied: "Lol … twitter fingers. The honey badger was better," referring to his Week 1 matchup with Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu.

    "I'm weak lol," Collins answered. "I'm a punk [though] … [because] I hit you to hard now … this is football."

    Ebron said he was "pissed off" after scoring his touchdown, which is why he fired the ball into the air rather than a more elaborate dance or team routine. He also told reporters he said "good hit" to Collins during one of their on-field spats.

    "Collins, he played a good game, that hit just pissed me off and I didn't feel like celebrating," he said. "I wasn't in that kind of joyful mood. It was still a good game. He played his butt off trying to guard me. I commend him for that."

    Ebron finished the game with five catches for 42 yards and the score. Collins ranked third on the Giants with seven total tackles.

    Unfortunately, the Lions and Giants are in separate NFC divisions, so fans won't get a chance to see the trash-talking duo face off again this season unless it's in the playoffs. And that doesn't seem likely following New York's 0-2 start to the campaign.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Simms' Week 3 NFL Picks

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Don't Look Now, but Goff Is Starting to Figure It Out

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Players Ask NFL for Support in Racial Equality Campaign

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NY Radio Host Goes Ballistic 📚

      Deadspin
      via Deadspin