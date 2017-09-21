Landon Collins, Eric Ebron Talk Trash After Lions TE Says Safety Is a 'Punk'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron and New York Giants defensive back Landon Collins have continued to exchange words on social media after a couple of on-field confrontations during Monday night's game.

After the Lions' 24-10 victory, Ebron told reporters Collins was a punk while discussing his celebration after a touchdown catch in the second quarter. The Giants safety had delivered a big hit to the tight end earlier in the game, and the two got into a heated exchange after Ebron scored.

On Wednesday, Collins took the dispute to Twitter, saying "Be a bully … still zero catches on me between those lines."

Ebron replied: "Lol … twitter fingers. The honey badger was better," referring to his Week 1 matchup with Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu.

"I'm weak lol," Collins answered. "I'm a punk [though] … [because] I hit you to hard now … this is football."

Ebron said he was "pissed off" after scoring his touchdown, which is why he fired the ball into the air rather than a more elaborate dance or team routine. He also told reporters he said "good hit" to Collins during one of their on-field spats.

"Collins, he played a good game, that hit just pissed me off and I didn't feel like celebrating," he said. "I wasn't in that kind of joyful mood. It was still a good game. He played his butt off trying to guard me. I commend him for that."

Ebron finished the game with five catches for 42 yards and the score. Collins ranked third on the Giants with seven total tackles.

Unfortunately, the Lions and Giants are in separate NFC divisions, so fans won't get a chance to see the trash-talking duo face off again this season unless it's in the playoffs. And that doesn't seem likely following New York's 0-2 start to the campaign.