Chris Sale Becomes 1st AL Pitcher Since Pedro in 1999 to Reach 300 Strikeouts

Fact: Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale recorded his 300th strikeout of the 2017 season in a 9-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night, becoming the first American League pitcher to achieve the feat since Pedro Martinez in 1999.

