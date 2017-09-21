    Chris Sale Becomes 1st AL Pitcher Since Pedro in 1999 to Reach 300 Strikeouts

    September 21, 2017

    BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 20: Starting pitcher Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 20, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Fact: Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale recorded his 300th strikeout of the 2017 season in a 9-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night, becoming the first American League pitcher to achieve the feat since Pedro Martinez in 1999.

