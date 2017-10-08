Natalya Disqualified for Attacking Charlotte with Chair, Retains Women's Title

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Charlotte Flair beat Natalya at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night, but she did not win the SmackDown Women's Championship due to the disqualification finish.

Natalya had worked on Charlotte's knee but was unable to put her away with the Sharpshooter. Sensing an opening, Charlotte delivered a moonsault from the top rope to the outside. WWE shared a replay of the high-impact move:

Natalya's frustration then got the better of her. She attacked Charlotte's knee with a steel chair, forcing the referee to call for the disqualification. Despite losing the match, Natalya stood victorious over her opponent:

Becky Lynch was disappointed with the result:

Wrestling Inc also thought the finish was underwhelming:

After being off television for several weeks to tend to her ailing father, Ric Flair, Charlotte recently returned to SmackDown Live and immediately found herself in the title hunt.

As seen in the following tweet courtesy of WWE Universe, The Queen made it clear that she wanted to make the most of her opportunities:

She did precisely that on her first night back, as SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan put her in a Fatal 4-Way match against Becky Lynch, Naomi and Tamina to determine a new No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Charlotte prevailed in that hard-fought bout and took another step toward winning the SmackDown women's title for the first time.

Flair was dominant during her time on Raw, as she was a Divas champion and four-time Raw Women's champion before moving to the blue brand as part of the Superstar Shake-up.

It initially looked as though Charlotte was poised to own the SmackDown women's division as well, but she was prevented from beating Naomi for the title when The Welcoming Committee of Nattie, Tamina and Carmella attacked her.

That led to a feud pitting The Welcoming Committee against Charlotte, Naomi and Becky, which transitioned Charlotte away from the title scene.

Although she hasn't been a featured face of SmackDown as was expected when she arrived from Raw, Charlotte is now back in the spotlight where she belongs.

There was a great deal of buzz and excitement leading up to Sunday's match since Charlotte and Natalya have always had fantastic in-ring chemistry.

That began way back in NXT when Charlotte defeated Nattie in the finals of a tournament to determine a new NXT women's champion.

They put on arguably one of the greatest matches in NXT history, and they have continued to turn in strong efforts on the main roster whenever they meet up.

Charlotte has often gotten the better of Nattie, and with that occurring once again on Sunday, she may be in line for a lengthy feud with The Queen of Harts.

