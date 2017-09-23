Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 6 EPL Predictions

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Manchester City and Manchester United are tied at the top of the Premier League table going into Week 6 of 2017-18.

Both clubs have earned 13 points from their first five matches, netting 16 goals and conceding just two, and City host Crystal Palace on Saturday at the same time United visit Southampton.

Third-placed Chelsea travel to Stoke City, while Liverpool will be desperate to claim a first win in five matches when they face off against Leicester City.

Here is the full fixture list for Week 6 of the 2017-18 Premier League season, along with viewing information and predictions for each game:

Saturday, September 23

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur (3-1) on Sky Sports/NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town (1-1) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Bournemouth (2-2) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace (2-0) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester United (0-2) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Chelsea (1-3) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Watford (2-3) on NBC

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Liverpool (2-2) on BT Sport/NBC

Sunday, September 24

4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United (1-1) on Sky Sports/NBC

Monday, September 25

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion (2-0) on Sky Sports/NBC

Live-stream links: Sky Go. BT Sport App. NBC Sports App.

City have hit their best form in recent Premier League clashes, netting 11 unanswered goals in their last two games against Watford and Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero have been irresistible in attack, netting nine English top flight goals between them already, and they will surely relish taking on a shaky Palace defence at the Etihad Stadium.

The Eagles are already on their second manager of the season after Roy Hodgson was appointed to replace the sacked Frank de Boer.

But there was no new-manager bounce for the former England boss' first game in charge last weekend as Palace lost 1-0 to Saints to set an ignominious record:

Palace could hardly have chosen a more difficult fixture after such a shocking start to the season than away at an in-form City—and their next matches are against United and Chelsea.

Hodgson will surely put men behind the ball in an effort to potentially claim a point from Saturday's clash, but City have more than enough quality to find the net and earn another three points.

Southampton have had their own problems scoring goals, though not quite as acute as Palace's.

Before downing the London outfit 1-0 last time out, Mauricio Pellegrino's side went three games in all competitions without finding the net.

By contrast, United have been on fire in front of goal, combining for 11 goals in their last three fixtures.

Without Romelu Lukaku on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, Jose Mourinho's United looked swashbuckling in a 4-1 defeat of Burton Albion.

Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and particularly Anthony Martial were all hugely impressive as they started together in attack, per Sky Sports Statto:

As a result, it will be interesting to see who Mourinho opts to start up front against Saints, as Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are likely to return to the first team.

The luxury for United and their Portuguese manager is whoever Mourinho opts to field at St Mary's, they should have enough to overcome a side that have underwhelmed so far in 2017-18.