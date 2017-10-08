Usos Beat New Day in Violent Slugfest to Win SmackDown Tag Team Title at HIAC

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Usos defeated New Day on Sunday night at Hell in a Cell to become SmackDown tag team champions for the third time.

The Usos neutralized Big E with the Double Uce. Xavier Woods was able to break up the pinfall attempt, but Big E remained out. That allowed Jimmy and Jey to double-team Woods, who was also handcuffed.

Woods fought valiantly to stay in the match, but the Usos pelted him with kendo stick blows, and eventually they hit the Double Uce on Woods with a steel chair draped across his chest. That allowed the Usos to regain the tag titles.

Social media overwhelmingly praised the match:

New Day and The Usos have dominated the blue brand's tag team division in recent months with both teams rising to the occasion and putting on some of the most exciting tag team bouts in recent memory.

The teams have traded the titles multiple times in recent months, the first of which occurred at Battleground in July when New Day won in what was unquestionably the best match of the night.

That came on the heels of some great verbal confrontations between the two sides, including a rap battle that saw some major insults slung back and forth.

New Day's run with the straps didn't last long, as The Usos got another chance less than one month later at SummerSlam on the Kickoff Show.

That match may have been their best one to date with false finishes galore and yet another title change with The Usos coming out on top.

With so much time between SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell, New Day decided to invoke their rematch clause on the Las Vegas edition of SmackDown. The Usos were allowed to pick the stipulation, though, and made it a Sin City Street Fight.

Big E and Kofi Kingston represented New Day in that match with Xavier Woods nursing an injury, and they thrived in an environment that arguably favored The Usos, managing to recapture the titles and become two-time SmackDown tag team champs.

The title change necessitated another match between the teams at Hell in a Cell, but there was nary a complaint to be found within the WWE Universe due to how fantastic their in-ring chemistry has been.

SmackDown's tag team division is deep and talented even outside New Day and The Usos, with Breezango and the team of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin standing out as potential contenders moving forward.

There are still some legs to the feud between New Day and The Usos if WWE wants to continue down that path, and with The Usos prevailing on Sunday, it appears likely that the other teams will have to wait a little longer before breaking into the title scene.

