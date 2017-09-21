Manchester United Transfer News: Lucas Lima Agent Claim Amid Latest Rumours

Ricardo Nogueira/Getty Images

Santos attacking midfielder Lucas Lima is a January target for Manchester United, according to his agent, Luccas Badia.

Lima's contract with Santos expires in December, so he will be able to move for free in the new year, and Badia has revealed Inter Milan, Roma, Barcelona and United are all interested in signing him, per Turkish outlet Haberturk (via Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News):

"Inter, Roma and Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Lucas. Manchester United want him. I think we would be well suited to the Serie A, but we will see. His contract ends on 31 December and there are many clubs interested, but I am not sure what Santos is trying to do. Crystal Palace made a €15 million offer while Fenerbahce made a €20 million bid but for some reason neither has been accepted."

Lima, 27, joined Santos in February of 2014 and signed a four-year deal.

He has since become a crucial part of the Brazilian outfit's squad, and Badia's revelations about Palace and Fenerbahce's bids for him give an indication as to how highly rated he is in Europe.

The Brazil international—he has two goals in 14 caps for the Selecao—boasts significant creative attributes that could make him a success in the Premier League.

His link-up play is excellent, while he is also a menace running on the ball and can be very dangerous from set pieces.

However, Lima's best position is as a No. 10, not necessarily an area where United need to strengthen—Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and even Ander Herrera can all operate in the role.

As noted by Porter, the one area in which United manager Jose Mourinho wanted to strengthen in the summer but did not was out wide.

Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic was heavily linked with the club, per The Independent's Miguel Delaney:

Lima is not that kind of player. He is, though, a talented creative attacker who United may see as a good addition to the squad given that he will be available for free.